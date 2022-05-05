HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — It’s been two months since the contentious, once-a-decade process to redraw Pennsylvania legislative districts wrapped up.

These days, a couple hundred candidates hoping to unseat or succeed state lawmakers are rushing headlong into the homestretch of a primary election that will greatly cull their numbers.

The state’s legislative redistricting commission produced a map reflecting dramatic shifts in demographics and giving Democrats hope they can gain seats in a General Assembly that has been controlled by Republican majorities for nearly all of the last three decades.

Going before voters in the May 17 primary election will be candidates for all 203 House and 25 of 50 Senate seats.