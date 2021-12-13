HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state House is giving its unanimous approval to a plan to set up a governmental body that will develop a statewide plan for broadband internet funding and expansion into unserved and underserved areas of Pennsylvania.

The bill was sent to the Senate after a unanimous vote by the House on Monday.

It would set up the independent Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to act as a central point to coordinate grant money in underserved areas.

Pennsylvania is in line for at least $100 million in federal money to expand broadband in the state.

The authority that would be set up under the House-passed bill would consist of an 11-member board.