Late census numbers compress redistricting panel’s schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Legislative leaders on the five-person group redrawing Pennsylvania state lawmakers’ district lines based on census data are hearing how the delay in the release of updated population figures may require them to move more quickly than anticipated.

The state’s Legislative Reapportionment Commission heard Tuesday that census numbers might not be ready before the end of September.

Counties need the new maps by Jan. 24 in order to provide the requisite information to candidates and others circulating nominating petitions during a period that kicks off on Feb. 15.

Candidates have until March 8 to submit signed nominating petitions to appear on next year’s May 17 primary ballot.