Lancaster police seek heroin dealer who failed to show for trial

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from WHTM.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Police are looking for a Lancaster man who has been on the run since his arrest for heroin dealing in 2017.

Angel Galarza Sr., 61, didn't show up for his trial last week and was convicted of felony counts of delivery and possession with intent to deliver heroin. The jury deliberated 20 minutes before returning the guilty verdicts, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Galarza posted bail after he was arrested for having 1,260 bags of heroin in a vehicle, storage unit, and safety deposit box on July 5, 2017. Three months earlier, police seized 126 bags of heroin that Galarza had near Park City Center.

Galarza formerly lived in the 900 block of East King Street. He also has ties to Philadelphia.