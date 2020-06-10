Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idelwild set reopening date

Three main amusement attractions in Western Pennsylvania will be open soon

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WKBN) – Three main amusement attractions in Western Pennsylvania will be open soon.

Kennywood Park, Sandcastle Waterpark and Idlewild & SoakZone will welcome guests in early July.

Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild will open in phases, starting with a Friends & Family Day on Monday, July 6, followed by several dates exclusively for Season Passholders.

The three parks will open to the general public on Saturday, July 11.

Health and safety precautions will be in place in all four venues, following CDC guidelines. Some of those measures that will be in place include:

Limiting Capacity

Pre-Entry Temperature Checks

Face Coverings and Personal Protective Equipment

Social Distancing

Adding Sanitizing Stations

Enhancing Cleaning Measures

Educating Guests & Team Members

“The health and safety of our Guests and Team Members continue to be our top priority as we work to reopen in this new environment,” said Kennywood Assistant General Manager Rob Henninger. “We will continue working in step with local leaders, health experts and our industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild.”

Capacity will limited not only in the parks but on each ride, pool, slide and building to ensure compliance with recommended social distancing standards.

All guest will need to RSVP for the day they wish to visit and have a pre-purchased ticket or season pass.

Tickets can only be purchased online. There will be no walk-up sales.

The RSVP system will be available by Wednesday, July 17.

Face masks will be required for all Team Members and Guests, except children under three years of age.

More information about each park’s plan can be found on the individual websites: Kennywood, Idlewild, Sandcastle.