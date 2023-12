PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- Kennywood Park is giving visitors a bigger window to enjoy the Holiday Lights display this weekend.

Officials say the park will have longer hours thanks to the unseasonably warm weather on a December weekend.

Normally running from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., they’ll be open Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Kennywood’s Holiday Lights display stays open through January 1.