WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WKBN) – After a shooting over the weekend, Kennywood Park has updated its security procedures.

According to a press release, here are the new security enhancements ahead of its Phantom Fall Fest at the park:

Increased police support : In addition to its security team, the park is doubling the number of police officers contracted through local law enforcement agencies for each night of Phantom Fall Fest. There will be a more visible police presence at the entrance and throughout the park. Kennywood leadership will be more clearly visible in uniform red jackets, as well.

: In addition to its security team, the park is doubling the number of police officers contracted through local law enforcement agencies for each night of Phantom Fall Fest. There will be a more visible police presence at the entrance and throughout the park. Kennywood leadership will be more clearly visible in uniform red jackets, as well. Perimeter enhancements : Park teams have cut down trees along the fence line bordering Route 837 to improve sight lines. New flood lights and security cameras are being installed for better monitoring, and ongoing security patrols in that area will increase significantly.

: Park teams have cut down trees along the fence line bordering Route 837 to improve sight lines. New flood lights and security cameras are being installed for better monitoring, and ongoing security patrols in that area will increase significantly. Chaperone policy updates : Guests age 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years of age (with valid ID) to enter the park at all times during Phantom Fall Fest.

: Guests age 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years of age (with valid ID) to enter the park during Phantom Fall Fest. Park entrance policies: With the weapons detection system working as designed since its installation this spring, the park’s prior screening system has been removed to eliminate guest confusion. New signage is being installed to inform guests they are entering a security screening area. Though the new system is able to screen bags and individuals via cameras and metal detection to identify those in need of further inspection, the park will implement additional spot-checking of bags as a precautionary measure.

With the weapons detection system working as designed since its installation this spring, the park’s prior screening system has been removed to eliminate guest confusion. New signage is being installed to inform guests they are entering a security screening area. Though the new system is able to screen bags and individuals via cameras and metal detection to identify those in need of further inspection, the park will implement additional spot-checking of bags as a precautionary measure. New bag policy : Only bags within the dimensions of 8” x 5” x 1,” as well as medical and diaper bags, are permitted.

: Only bags within the dimensions of 8” x 5” x 1,” as well as medical and diaper bags, are permitted. Facial coverings: Masks that cover some or all of a person’s face are not permitted to be worn by any guest after 6 p.m. The only exceptions are surgical masks or N95/KN95 masks as recommended as a precaution against COVID-19. If masks of this nature are worn, they must be free from additional coverings including but not limited to fake blood, makeup or coloring.

A Kennywood Park spokesperson said they will continue to consult with local police on additional security measures.

A 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys were injured by gunfire at the park shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. The three had been hit in the legs during a fight involving two groups of teenagers.

A Kennywood spokesperson thanked the Allegheny and West Mifflin Police Departments, its team members, and its guests for continued support.

The press release states that the park will reopen on Friday.