Kennywood is ready to welcome families back

They say some of the restrictions and guidelines may change in accordance with the state's orders

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTRF) – Are you itching to get out of the house? Want some family fun? A place that’s been part of many beloved memories in our region is about to open for the season.

After a 2020 that was anything but ideal, Kennywood Park sat empty for most of the summer, but the thought of welcoming visitors again has the park eagerly prepping for the gates to open.

That is not something you take for granted after last year. Nick Paradise, Director of Communications

Kennywood Park may be empty now, but it’ll soon be filled with life once again.

We were committed throughout last year that we would open. It was a question of when and how. We did, but it certainly wasn’t the same. It wasn’t what we would come to expect and like to offer and it wasn’t what guests would expect. Nick Paradise, Director of Communications

Most of the historic and iconic attractions will be open, with safety as the top priority.

Face coverings, social distancing and sanitizing stations are a must. The park is also only operating at 75% capacity.

With last year’s shortened season, Kennywood didn’t get to celebrate some milestones like Thomas the Tank Engine’s birthday for the kiddos, a century of the Jack Rabbit, a new look for the old favorite “Old Mill” and a record-breaking ride for only those with nerves of steel.

The Steel Curtain only opened in July of 2019 and then wasn’t available last summer, so to have that for a full season for the first time ever, those are some of the things that we’re really excited about. Nick Paradise, Director of Communications

For the foodies there’s an extra incentive for you to make the trip.

A brand-new multicultural cuisine experience called “Bites and Pints” food and drink festival is happening weekends in June.

There’s gonna be seven different stations, seven different cultural cuisines, you get the potato patch fries for lunch and try the new stands for the evening.” Nick Paradise, Director of Communications

Kennywood worked with a renowned chef to create a combination of international dishes and beverages that paired with them.

Whether you like the thrills, the food, or the family time Kennywood is ready for you.

We’re excited to be able to bring some sense of normalcy back to people’s lives through the shared experiences, the fun and family memories that Kennywood brings. Nick Paradise, Director of Communications

Kennywood officially opens this Saturday, May 8 for the season.

They say some of the restrictions and guidelines may change in accordance with the state’s orders.

Visit Kennywood.com before you plan a visit to check the latest requirements and to make a reservation to ensure you get into the park with capacity limits.