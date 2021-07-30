Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful asks for more “Adopt-A-Road” parents

(WJET) – The Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful organization has a program that helps limit government spending, and they need the public’s help to do it.

With the support of local municipalities, the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful adoption program is offered throughout the commonwealth for municipal roads, parks, neighborhood blocks, greenways, waterways and trails.

The organization provides a sign recognizing the volunteers’ efforts and seeks the support of the local government to provide the signpost, install the sign and provide trash disposal options as needed.

“Litter cleanups divert municipal personnel from other, more essential tasks. Litter affects neighborhoods environmentally, socially and economically. Supporting volunteers who want to help by adopting roads or areas benefits the health and safety of the whole community,” said Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. We are grateful for the municipalities who continue to support our program and for the tenacious volunteers who continue to strive for a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania.”

From 2014 through 2018, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) spent over $65 million removing litter from the highway.

According to a 2019 study by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, only nine cities in Pennsylvania spent $68 million annually on cleanup, education, enforcement and prevention efforts to address litter and illegal dumping in their respective communities. 80 percent of that went toward the actual cleanup.

Once an adoption is approved, the volunteers receive gloves, bags and safety vests to get started. Additional supplies are available each spring and fall through Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Pick Up Pennsylvania cleanup initiative.

Click HERE for more information about adopting a municipal road, park, trail or waterway. You can also adopt a state-maintained road by clicking HERE.