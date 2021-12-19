PITTSBURGH, PA. (WKBN) – A federal jury convicted three men in an operation to smuggle drugs into Pennsylvania’s prison system.

Noah Landfried, Michel Cercone and Anthony Smith were convicted of conspiring to distribute Schedule I and II controlled substances between 2017 and 2019, according to United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

Landfried and Cercone were also convicted of conspiring to launder drug trafficking proceeds between 2017 and 2019. In addition, Landfried was convicted of distributing at least 40 grams of a mixture

containing fentanyl on June 18, 2018.

Landfried, 37, of Moon Township; Cercone, 48, of Sewickley; and Smith, 30 of Homestead; will be sentenced by United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan.

In reaching its verdict, the jury determined that Landfried was responsible for at least five kilograms of cocaine, at least 100 grams of heroin and at least 40 grams of fentanyl; and Cercone was responsible for at least 500 grams of cocaine.

Landfried and Smith were on federal supervised release for prior drug trafficking convictions at the time.

“The United States proved that Noah Landfried, the leader of this illicit operation, and his co-conspirators conducted a wide-ranging drug conspiracy which involved the sale of Schedule I and II drugs within the federal prison system. Inmate accounts were used to collect and make payments for the drugs. Landfried and Cercone were also convicted of laundering the drug proceeds,” Chung said.

Over 15 agencies assisted with this investigation.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation.