HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In 2020, fireworks were involved in an estimated 15,600 injuries that were treated in hospital emergency departments across the nation. Two years later, Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey urges Pennsylvania residents to take protective measures during the upcoming holiday weekend.

“Our message today is clear, fireworks are not toys,” said McGarvey. “While dangerous, we acknowledge that these devices have a lengthy shared history with our nation’s Independence Day celebrations. First and foremost, we want people to understand the risks, how to properly handle fireworks, and to encourage users to be courteous to their neighbors and communities.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks start more than 19,500 fires per year and cause around $105 million in property damage.

To avoid injury or property damage this year, McGarvey says:

never allow children to play with fireworks, even sparklers, which can burn at temperatures of at least 1200 degrees

only allow adults to light fireworks one at a time, then quickly back away.

never point or throw fireworks at another person

keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of a fire

never pick up or try to relight fireworks that have not fully ignited

fully douse fireworks with water before picking them up or disposing to prevent trash fires

never use fireworks after consuming alcohol, or other medications or substances that can impair judgment or the ability to react quickly to an emergency

always remain at a safe distance from the firework’s ignition location

be sensitive to neighbors and their pets, particularly if military veterans live nearby.

To learn more advice and tips for the July 4th weekend, click here.