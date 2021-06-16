Judge to mediate dispute over Columbus statue in Pittsburgh

This is a statue of Christopher Columbus in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh that was wrapped to protect it from vandalism, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A western Pennsylvania judge will mediate a dispute over a statue of explorer Christopher Columbus in a Pittsburgh park.

The Tribune-Review reports that Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge John McVay declared an impasse in the dispute between the city of Pittsburgh and the Italian Sons and Daughters of America over the Columbus statue in Schenley Park.

McVay issued an order last week telling the parties to identify who will participate from each side during the mediation, which hasn’t yet been scheduled.

City crews last fall covered the 13-foot statue, which was erected in 1955, in advance of Columbus Day.