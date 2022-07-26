HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A decision about whether Pennsylvania’s method of funding public education meets the state constitutional requirement that lawmakers provide “a thorough and efficient system” is in the hands of a state judge.

Argument wrapped up Tuesday in the long-running case. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer didn’t indicate when she’ll rule but said lawyers have left her with a massive record to review.

The plaintiffs are six districts, several parents, the state conference of the NAACP and the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools.

The defendants are Republican leaders in the state House and Senate.