Jobless rate slides back from pandemic peak in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s unemployment began sliding down from its pandemic peak in May

by: The Associated Press

Jobs, Unemployment generic

Credit: Virojt Changyencham via Getty Images

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s unemployment began sliding down from its pandemic peak in May, even clocking in at below the national rate as payrolls grew by almost 200,000.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 13.1% in May. That’s down 3 percentage points from April’s adjusted rate of 16.1%, its highest rate in over four decades of record-keeping.

The national rate was 13.3% in May.

Meanwhile, payrolls began rebounding, gaining back about 1 in 5 jobs lost during the pandemic as the number of new infections has slowed, Gov. Tom Wolf has eased social distancing restrictions and many businesses have reopened.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

