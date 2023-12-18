PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Japan’s largest steelmaker is acquiring U.S. Steel Corporation, the company announced on Monday.

Nippon Steel Corporation entered into a definitive agreement with U.S. Steel Corp. to acquire U.S. Steel in an all-cash transaction at $55 per share, representing an equity value of approximately $14.1 billion plus the assumption of debt, for a total enterprise value of $14.9 billion.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by each company’s board of directors.

As part of the deal, U.S. Steel will retain its name and headquarters in Pittsburgh. According to Nippon Steel’s president, the company also is committed to honoring U.S. Steel’s existing union contracts.

According to a news release from the companies, the deal also allows Nippon Steel to expand its global footprint.

“We are excited that this transaction brings together two companies with world-leading technologies and manufacturing capabilities, demonstrating our mission to serve customers worldwide, as well as our commitment to building a more environmentally friendly society through the decarbonization of steel. NSC has long admired U.S. Steel with deep respect for its advanced technologies, rich history, and talented workforce and we believe we can jointly take on the challenge of raising our aspirations to even greater heights,” said Nippon Steel President Eiji Hashimoto.

“For our U.S. Steel employees, who I continue to be thankful for, the transaction combines like-minded steel companies with an unwavering focus on safety, shared goals, values, and strategies underpinned by rich histories,” said David B. Burritt, president and CEO of U.S. Steel.

The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of calendar year 2024, subject to approval by U.S. Steel’s shareholders, receipt of customary regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.