Investigators arrest Chicago murder suspect in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police arrested a Chicago, Illinois murder suspect in Lawrence County Wednesday.

The New Castle City Police Department received a tip from the FBI that the suspect, Jaylen Saulsberry, was in the area.

Saulsberry was wanted for an attempted carjacking that resulted in the murder of a retired Chicago fireman, according to the police department. He was also wanted for a carjacking in November 2020, in which investigators say he also fired his weapon.

Members of the FBI Pittsburgh and New Castle office, FBI SWAT and New Castle detectives and uniform officers located Saulsbery at a home at 411 Bell Ave., where he was taken into custody.

Saulsberry will be held in the Lawrence County Jail until his extradition to Illinois to face his charges there.