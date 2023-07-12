PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — PennDOT has announced that there will be a full westbound closure of I-376 in Neshannock Township from Wednesday until Sunday, July 16.

According to a press release, the 422 West/Business 422 East/Sample Street (Exit 12) and Route 18/Mitchell Road (Exit 9) interchanges from 7 a.m. Wednesday continuously through 4 p.m. Sunday will be affected.

PennDOT said crews will conduct concrete steel repairs on the bridge that carries I-376 over the Shenango River.

As a result, all westbound lanes of I-376 will be closed and detoured.

Here are the directions for the detour:

Take the ramp to 422 West/Business 422 East/Sample Street (Exit 12)

Stay right to the ramp to Business 422 East/Sample Street

Continue onto Business 422 East/Sample Street

Turn left onto West Beaver Falls Street

Turn left onto Route 18 (North Jefferson Street)

Continue to follow Wilmington Road

Turn left onto Mitchell Road

Take the on-ramp to westbound I-376

End detour

Motorists can check road conditions at www.511PA.com.