ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – An inmate at the federal prison in Allenwood pleaded guilty to beating up a staff member.

According to federal prosecutors, Lawrence W. Nelson, 44, will be sentenced in May for breaking a staff member’s nose, giving him a black eye and causing a concussion in a July 2019 altercation at the lockup.

Nelson could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.