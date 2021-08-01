Injuries reported after rush for exits at Pa. sports complex

MANHEIM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a number of people were injured at an indoor sports complex in Pennsylvania after some kind of incident triggered a rush by the crowd for the exits.

Diane Garber, emergency services coordinator for East Hempfield Township, said the 2:20 p.m. Sunday incident at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim apparently started as a fight during a basketball tournament, but there has been no confirmation of initial reports of a weapon being involved.

Garber said there were fewer than a dozen injuries, with six to eight people transported to hospitals, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.