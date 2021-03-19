Infant unharmed, dad charged when dispute sparks Pittsburgh Amber Alert

Twenty-year-old Giante Lee Thomas Jr. went to the women’s home around 12:30 p.m. Thursday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a man who took his year-old daughter from her mother’s Pittsburgh home during an argument that sparked an Amber Alert is now facing several charges.

Twenty-year-old Giante Lee Thomas Jr. went to the women’s home around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and the woman said he pointed a gun at her during the subsequent dispute. She also said he threatened her life before he left the home with the infant.

State police and other law enforcement officers spotted Thomas’ vehicle outside a city home about six hours later and found the child there unharmed.

Thomas was ordered held without bail on Friday and it wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.