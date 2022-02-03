UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Come on in and have a scoop, the Penn State’s Berkey Creamery’s announced on their Instagram page that indoor seating has reopened.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, indoor seating has been closed, now customers can enjoy their sweet treats inside

The indoor seating area will start with nine tables and 36 chairs, four at each table, according to Jim Brown, sales and marketing manager for the Berkey Creamery.

“The seating area is sanction off; there are sanitation wipes at every table,” Brown said. “There is also hand sanitizer stations at the entrance/exit.”

Indoor seating returns just days after the creamery announces the name change of a popular flavor to “PA Pink Zone Strawberry” to honor the Pennsylvania Pink Zone.

Brown also said outdoor seating will stay available as it normally has and cleaning and sanitizing of the tables and chairs will happen regularly from the staff.