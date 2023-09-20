SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that left behind a roadway covered in ice cream.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a Freightliner truck was hauling ice cream heading east through Somerset toward Bedford County just before 1 a.m., Sept. 20.

A flatbed truck with blue/black colored tarps was reportedly trying to pass the truck in the right lane for unknown reasons before merging into the left lane and hitting the truck around mile marker 110.6. The truck lost control and turned over, stopping in the right lane. The other vehicle drove away from the crash.

State police said cleaning up the ice cream took nearly six hours while Herring Motors helped with the truck. Somerset EMS took the truck driver to Conemaugh Memorial with suspected minor injuries. Somerset Maintenence also assisted with the clean-up.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Somerset at 814-445-4104.