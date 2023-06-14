HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man is facing charges after being accused of committing lewd acts with his dog at Rothrock State Forest, according to court documents.

Court documents show that 64-year-old Themis Matsoukas is facing charges of open lewdness, indecent exposure, sexual intercourse with an animal, animal cruelty and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, state park rangers viewed a video from outside one of the park’s restrooms on April 13 that allegedly involved Matsoukas, who they couldn’t identify at the time, with his dog.

Contents of the video prompted investigators to make contact with two camp owners who had trail cams in the area. The photos from the two showed a man later identified by police as Matsoukas, naked from the waist down other than his socks and shoes. The first photo was reportedly snapped in 2014 with the last two of the six being taken in April of this year.

On May 16, park rangers allegedly caught Matsoukas on a DNCR trail camera again at the parking lot and were able to track him down by his green Subaru Outback, noting that his license photo with the DMV matched the photos from the other trail cams, the complaint reads

A search warrant was executed at Matsoukas’ home where investigators were looking for a silver iPad that may have been used at the park on April 13. It was noted in the criminal complaint that Matsoukas appeared nervous when they arrived at his home, saying, “I’m done, I’m dead. You don’t understand, I do it to blow off steam.”

According to the complaint, police found a total of three iPads, one of which Matsoukas allegedly said was his Penn State work tablet but not used on April 13.

Video from a trail camera set up to catch people stealing bags of hand sanitizer from the bathrooms showed Matsoukas and his dog on April 13.

Investigators allege that Matsoukas had been wearing only a black ski mask, backpack and hiking boots when he left the restroom with his dog and that he had been inappropriately touching himself while filming himself on one of the iPad.

Different videos captured that same day during the incident allegedly showed Matsoukas moving his iPad to various spots and positions. At one point, investigators said he involved the dog in his activities.

Matsoukas has a hearing scheduled for July 19.