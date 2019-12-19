I-80 crash during snow squall sends dozens to hospitals in Pa.

The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township.

NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a crash involving more than a dozen vehicles on a central Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall sent dozens of people to hospitals, and a coroner was called to the scene.

State transportation officials said the crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 80 in White Deer Township.

The Mifflinburg Hose Company says 15 to 20 cars and trucks were involved.

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg reported receiving 37 patients, three of whom were transferred elsewhere.

Geisinger Health System said it received nine patients, including three from other facilities. No conditions were immediately available.

