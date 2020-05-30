Hundreds protest in Pennsylvania, some property damaged

Demonstrators raise fists in the air during a march in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 30, 2020 to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day, May 25. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Hundreds of people gathered in Philadelphia and other Pennsylvania cities to protest the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck, but the peaceful demonstrations later turned violent with cars set ablaze and other property damage.

A crowd estimated by police as numbering 500 people gathered at Philadelphia’s City Hall, then marched through Center City to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday. Crowds also gathered Saturday afternoon for a march in downtown Pittsburgh.

In both cities, vehicles could be seen on fire and other property damage occurred.

