HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) -If you are looking to buy a used car, Pennsylvania has 450 you might be interested in, but it involves a road trip.

The vehicles include those that that are no longer being used by public agencies and some that were seized by police.

The vehicles will go up for auction Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville, Pa., which is just outside Harrisburg.

Pre-registration and in-person viewing of the vehicles begins today, Dec. 8, and continues through Sunday, Dec. 11 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Sunday, December 11

SUVs, vans, pickup trucks and cars from many automotive makers are available.

This is the final action of 2022.

More information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.