Human remains found in search of missing Amish woman, 18, in PA

Pennsylvania

The young woman was last seen walking home from church last summer when she disappeared

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police, Crime Scene generic

Credit: Sheila Paras/Moment/Getty Images

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities have announced the recovery of human remains during a search related to the disappearance of a young Amish woman in Pennsylvania last summer.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office says the remains were found in a rural area as part of a search related to the June 2020 disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos.

The county coroner’s office was called to the scene and will make a formal identification and determine the cause and manner of death.

Stoltzfoos was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area when she disappeared.

Thirty-five-year-old Justo Smoker, of Paradise, is charged with homicide and kidnapping.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com