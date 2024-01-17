(WHTM) — Becoming a turkey reporter may sound like an odd job, but the Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for help in reporting flocks.

Reporting the flocks helps the state’s Game Commission in their large study of what affects the turkey population, movements, and even disease prevalence among other things.

From Jan. 15 to March 15, Pennsylvanians can head online to report any flocks they see. They will have to give the date, time and where the birds were seen among other things.

Game Commission officials will visit the areas and assess them as possible places to trap turkeys. The turkeys will then be banded and released on-site and in four other areas turkeys will be minored via GPS.

“The data give us information on annual survival rates and annual spring harvest rates for our population model and provides the person reporting information on when and approximately where the turkey was banded,” the Game Commission’s turkey biologist Mary Jo Casalena said.

The study is expected to continue next winter, so in the end there will have been 400-plus hens and 200-plus male turkeys monitored. For the current season, about 150 hens and 100 males will be monitored.

Other than Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and New Jersey are also partaking in the study. You can find more information on reporting turkey sightings in Ohio on the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website.