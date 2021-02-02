How to see the Space Station from Pennsylvania all week

ISS, which has been in orbit around Earth for 20 years, will be in the night skies all week long

(WTAJ) — The International Space Station, or ISS, will be visible from Pennsylvania from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8 and you can spot it with the naked eye.

ISS, which has been in orbit around Earth for 20 years, will be in the night skies all week long, but you’re going to have to be quick to catch it. With the station traveling at 17,500 miles per hour, your opportunity to see it falls within 2-6 minutes before it soars back under the horizon.

What are you looking for? Well, the ISS looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except that it doesn’t have any flashing lights and it won’t change direction.

Where should you look? In a short answer: the western sky. The specifics vary from day to day from W to NW to SW and in between.

When should you look? Another short answer would be “every evening.” Times do vary from around 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Two of the nights you even get a second chance to check it out closer to 8 p.m.

Below is a sample from NASA’s Spot The Station website, set for State College, Centre County, Pa.

Times are short, however, so to find the best time and location to see the Space Station, you can check out NASA’s “spot the station” website by clicking here.

You can just enter your location and it will tell you dates, times, how long it’s visible for, and where to look in the sky. You can even sign up for alerts!