Residents evacuated after home explosion in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a house explosion on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Tyrone.

Those residing from 12th street to 15th street are in the process of being evacuated. There were reports of a gas odor before the home exploded that Peoples Natural Gas (PNG) responded to. PNG was at the home when it exploded, according to AMED Director, Gary Watters.

Five individuals have reportedly been transported to UPMC Altoona. There are no confirmed fatalities at this time, according to emergency officials.

Bystanders have been pushed back to the Burger King on Pennsylvania Ave. There is still an active gas leak, residents are asked to avoid the area.

Multiple crews are on the scene including:

Logan township

Warriors mark

Duncansville

Pine Croft

AMED

Tyrone

Moshannon Valley EMS

Details are limited at this time. WTAJ is on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.