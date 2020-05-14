Highway fatalities at all-time low in Pa.

According to national data, over 90% of crashes are caused by driver behavior

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Highway fatalities across Pennsylvania reached a new low in 2019.

The 1,059 deaths recorded last year is the lowest since record keeping began in 1928, and 131 less than in 2018.

Despite the year-to-year increases, long-term trends show those types of crashes continue to decrease.

Another trend that is showing promise is seat belt usage. The number of unrestrained fatalities dropped from 398 in 2018 to 330 last year. That’s the lowest it has been in the last 20 years.

Aggressive driving crashes, fatal crashes involving drivers 65 or older and pedestrian fatalities have also decreased:

There were 129 fatalities in aggressive driving crashes in 2018 compared to 95 in 2019;

Fatalities in crashes involving a driver 65 or older dropped from 330 in 2018 to 281 in 2019; and

Pedestrian fatalities decreased from 201 in 2018 to 154 last year.

While fatalities for most types of crashes were down overall for 2019, some types saw fatality increases in 2019:

There were 174 motorcyclist fatalities last year, up from 164 in 2018;

Fatalities involving stop-controlled intersections increased to 92 from 67 in 2018;

Fatalities in vehicle failure-related crashes increased from 45 to 52.

