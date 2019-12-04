Pa. high school football star dies in shooting; brother charged

Police say Gillard was shot once in the chest on Sunday while the brothers were in a city apartment

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say a star Philadelphia high school football player was shot and killed when a gun his twin brother was handling somehow went off.

Police say 18-year-old Suhail Gillard was shot once in the chest around 5:20 p.m. Sunday while the brothers were in a city apartment. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. Authorities say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Gillard’s brother has been charged with murder, but the shooting remains under investigation and further details on the incident were not disclosed.

Gillard was three-time All-Public League running back who played for Mastery Charter North High School. School officials say several colleges had expressed interest in recruiting him.

