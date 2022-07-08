HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark’s second oldest wooden roller coaster is set to close later this month.

According to Hersheypark’s social media outlets, The Wildcat is set to close at the end of the day on Sunday, July 31.

The ride opened in 1996 in the Midway America expansion of the park. The coaster was the first to be built by Pennsylvania-based roller coaster manufacturer Great Coasters International.

GCI also built another Hersheypark roller coaster called Lightning Racer, a dueling wooden coaster, in May 2000.

Hersheypark will release more details about what will replace the ride later this year. However, the park was asking for suggestions on what the park could do with the 3,100 feet of wooden track.

