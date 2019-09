The Washington County Coroner is investigating her death as a suspected overdose

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman from Hermitage was found dead inside of a portable toilet on Washington and Jefferson College’s campus on Tuesday.

According to police, the toilet was located on a construction site on East Beau Street. The woman was found at 6:56 a.m.

The Washington County Coroner is investigating her death as a suspected overdose.

Washington city police are still investigating.