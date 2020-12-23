Helmet camera footage captures dramatic rescue of dog from PA barn fire

In the video, you hear the dog frantically barking while the firefighter climbs through a window to save the animal

WARWICK TWP., Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania fire company has released a helmet-cam video of a firefighter rescuing a dog in a Lancaster County barn fire Saturday.

Ryan Balmer was the firefighter who made the dramatic rescue in Warwick Township.

“Somebody told me a dog was in there,” Balmer said.

Balmer’s helmet camera captured the dramatic rescue. The video, which is a little longer than one minute in length, is posted to the Lititz Fire Department’s Facebook page.

In the video, you hear the dog frantically barking while Balmer is starting to make the rescue.

“Once we found the conditions that we did in that room, obviously, the dog was still alive so I had to get him out,” Balmer said.

He was able to break a window and climb through to save the dog.

The dog was not hurt and is doing well.