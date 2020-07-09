Health officials set new order for dining, alcohol in Allegheny County

Closings and delays
Pennsylvania

Indoor dining throughout the county is still prohibited

On Thursday, Pa. Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill allowing the temporary sale of cocktails to-go from bars, restaurants or hotels with a liquor license.

Courtesy: Pixabay/bridgesward

ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Allegheny County health officials continue to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus around the Pittsburgh area.

Starting at midnight on Friday, a new two-week order prohibiting indoor dining and alcohol consumption at bars and restaurants will go into effect.

According to the new order, outdoor dining is allowed at restaurants with outdoor seating, with a three drink maximum for alcohol. They must also end service at 11 p.m.

Bars and restaurants that offer takeout can also sell alcohol as long as they’re following state liquor guidelines.

