Gun rights supporters rally outside Pennsylvania Capitol

The annual “Rally to Protect Your Right to Keep and Bear Arms” is held at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, June 7, 2021. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A couple hundred gun rights enthusiasts are hoping an annual rally on the Pennsylvania Capitol steps will spur action by state lawmakers to extend greater legal protections to the use and possession of firearms.

The event’s main organizer is a state representative and said Monday the crowd at the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally was the smallest in the past 16 years.

Among the attendees’ legislative priorities is letting anyone who can legally possess guns conceal them when they carry them in public without a license or permit.

They also want to prevent cities from enacting more restrictive local firearms restrictions.