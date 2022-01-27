HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Gun permit requests and denials were up compared to the previous quarter but down compared to the same time in 2020.

According to numbers released Thursday by Pennsylvania State Police, there were 337,911 background checks during the fourth quarter, which is an 11% increase from the previous quarter. However, when comparing the same time frame between 2020 and 2021, There were 7,458 people denied in 2020 and 5,330 in 2021. Of those denials, 1,317 were referred to law enforcement in 2020 and 1,380 in 2021.

While most denials were referred to local and state police, 33 and 36 people were referred to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

In the 2020 annual report, there were more background checks conducted in 2020 than any time since the system began in 1998 with over 1.4 million requests. That’s 308,000 more than the second-biggest year in 2016.