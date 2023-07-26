HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The number of background checks for potential gun owners in Pennsylvania was down this quarter, but the number of those referred to law enforcement was up.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PIC) is used by firearm sellers, county sheriffs and police chiefs to determine if someone is legally allowed to buy or carry a gun.

During the second quarter of 2023, there were 268,445 PIC checks conducted, down from 295,003 at the same time last year. There were 3,919 people denied this quarter with 2,017 referred to law enforcement compared to 1,592 who were referred last year at the same time.

It’s a felony to make false claims on a firearms purchase form or to use fake IDs.