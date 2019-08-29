Grove City airport approved for $142,500 grant

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Airports across Pennsylvania are expected to have repairs and upgrades.

Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $13.7 million in grant funding for airports across the state.

In Mercer County, Grove City Airport will get more than $142,500 for equipment to remove brush and support ground handling of aircraft.

Wolf says the new improvements will help the airports operate safely, expand to meet demands or attract more growth.

29 airports across Pennsylvania will receive grant funding.