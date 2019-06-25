Group wants undocumented immigrants to be able to get PA driver’s licenses

They say families should be able to access a driver's license to help them get to and from work

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – A group of kids spoke out at the Pennsylvania state capitol Monday, pushing for access to driver’s licenses for those who currently have no immigration status.

They say families should be able to access a driver’s license with the use of a federal “individual tax identification number.”

It would give them a way to get to and from work. Without it, families face possible separation through detention and deportation.

“I don’t think it is fair for people not to have the same opportunities to move around the city without having the fear of police, not to mention the high risk of being detained and brought to ICE,” said Leo, a college student.

The group estimates there are close to 200,000 undocumented people living in Pennsylvania that could benefit from being allowed to get a state-issued ID or driver’s license.