HERSHEY, Pa. (WKBN) – The ground was broken Monday on a new police academy in Pennsylvania.

Local, state and federal leaders gathered in Hershey to mark the construction of the new, state-of-the-art facility. Multiple new buildings, totaling 360,000 square feet, are proposed for the 14-acre site.

The new campus will include a five-story building with classrooms and offices, 300 dormitories, a 500-seat auditorium and a cafeteria. There will also be two gymnasiums, a training tank and a weight room.

“The new Pennsylvania State Police Academy will be a state-of-the-art facility second to none in the country that will give cadets hands-on learning opportunities that will better prepare them for service in our communities,” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

The headquarters for the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations, horse stables for the Mounted Unit, a central supply warehouse and a vehicle garage are some additional facilities that are included in the project.

Nearly $300 million in construction and building contracts have been awarded for the project.