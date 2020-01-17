Groom accused of sexual assault at reception gets probation

Authorities said the suspect followed a waitress into the bathroom

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A judge in Pennsylvania has sentenced a New Jersey man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage waitress at his wedding reception to probation.

Matthew Aimers of Willingboro, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Thursday to indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Under terms of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to six years’ probation.

The more serious charges of indecent assault, imprisonment of a minor and harassment were dropped.

The prosecutor told The Philadelphia Inquirer the decision was made after consulting with the victim.

Authorities said Aimers asked the waitress to “go outside and make out,” and he followed her into a bathroom where he exposed himself and sexually assaulted her.

