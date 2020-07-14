Live Now
Governor Wolf to sign two police reform bills into law

Pennsylvania

HB 1841 will require an officer's employment history to be disclosed

by: Priscilla Liguori

(Image: Pennsylvania Office of the Governor)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf will be at the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to sign two police reform bills into law.

HB 1841 will require an officer’s employment history to be disclosed. It will also establish a searchable database so departments can research any potential hires.

HB 1910 will add new training on use of force, and will make an officer undergo a mental health exam after any use of force incident.

Legislators worked with law enforcement officials on these bills, both pieces of legislation have received support from the PA State Troopers Association.

The Governor’s Office is calling these bills an “important first step in achieving the vital reforms that Gov. Wolf and Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth have called for in recent weeks.”

Wolf is stressing the conversation doesn’t end now. He will be joined by state officials and lawmakers to discuss next steps for reform in PA.

The bills received bipartisan support in the legislature. They came after weeks of protests following the death of George Floyd.

