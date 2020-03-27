Governor Wolf signs bills to combat COVID-19, reschedule Primary Election

Wolf signed four bills on Friday to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, as well as a bill to reschedule the Primary Election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed four bills on Friday to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, as well as a bill to reschedule the Primary Election.

House Bill 1232 provides the Wolf administration with $50 million to purchase protective equipment and supplies for hospitals, nursing facilities and emergency medical services to meet the needs of patients and staff members.

“This funding will allow Pennsylvania to get more beds, ventilators and other personal protective equipment that our health care system needs for a surge in patients,” said Governor Wolf. “The state and our health care system are mobilizing as fast as possible to provide medical workers with the equipment they need to care for patients.”

Senate Bill 751 waives the requirement for schools to be in session for at least 180 days.

It also provides for continuity of education plans, ensures school employees are paid during the closure and provides the Secretary of Education with authority to waive student-teacher and standardized assessments.

Wolf signed Senate Bill 422, which reschedules the 2020 Primary Election from April 28 to June 2.

“Delaying this year’s primary election as several other states have done is in the best interests of voters, poll workers and county election officials,” said Governor Wolf. “I commend the General Assembly for acting quickly on this critical legislation. The Department of State will continue to work with local election officials to ensure Pennsylvania has a fair and accessible election.”

House Bill 68 makes applying for unemployment compensation easier for workers impacted by the pandemic.

Under the bill, the Department of Labor & Industry must waive the one week waiting period, job search and work registration for claimants under the emergency.

It also provides automatic relief from benefit charges for employers whose account would otherwise be charged during the emergency, increases timeframes and allows for interest-free payment plans.

House Bill 1578 makes technical changes to the disclosure of fees in declarations and in public offering statements of planned communities, cooperatives and condominiums, and to permit corrective amendments to the bylaws of planned communities, cooperatives and condominiums by utilizing the current procedure used to make corrective amendments to declarations.