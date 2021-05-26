Governor Wolf calls on General Assembly for raise in minimum wage

With the new plan, more than one million workers would get a boost in their paychecks

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf joined legislators, business owners and advocates to call on the General Assembly to raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $12 an hour with a path to $15.

“This isn’t about pitting workers against business owners, because businesses also stand to benefit from a higher minimum wage,” Governor Wolf said. “Increasing the minimum wage puts more money into the pockets of the workers, which gives local businesses more customers. Boosting wages also increases productivity and decreases turnover.”

The plan would raise the minimum wage to $12 per hour on July 1 with a $0.50 annual increase until reaching $15 per hour by July 1 of 2027. According to Governor Wolf, the increase would add $4.4 billion to the state’s economy.

A press conference was held in Lancaster led by Representative Patty Kim, prime sponsor of HB 345 to raise the minimum wage.

“We’ve been in business for almost 35 years, and fair pay has been central to our success,” Peter Barber, CEO of Two Dudes Painting Company in Lancaster, said. “Our turnover is low, which saves us money and time. More experienced workers do better quality work, are more reliable and provide better customer service. Raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage to $15 by 2027 will strengthen business and our economy.”