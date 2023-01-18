HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On his first full day in office, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order removing the requirement of having a four year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania.

According to the Governor, 92% of all commonwealth jobs, approximately 65,000 jobs, will now be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree. He is also ordering a review of the 8% of jobs that will still require a degree.

Today, we are making sure Pennsylvanians know that the doors of opportunity are wide open to those who want to serve our Commonwealth, regardless of whether or not they have a degree” said Governor Shapiro. “I want to make it clear to all Pennsylvanians, whether they went to college or they gained experience through work, job training, or an apprenticeship program: we value your skills and talents, and we want you to apply for a job with the Commonwealth.”

The Governor also announced a new Pennsylvania Employment website with hundreds of jobs listed that will focus on applicants’ skills-based backgrounds.

“I encourage every Pennsylvanian who wants to get off the sideline to get in the game to check it out, said Governor Shapiro.

Shapiro says one of the biggest issues he believes he’ll face as governor is workforce and hiring issues.

The Governor was joined by Acting Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, and commonwealth employees.

Lt. Governor Davis says the state government “should be a place where everyone has a chance to serve and succeed.”

The full briefing can be watched below

Shapiro was sworn in on Tuesday as Pennsylvania’s youngest governor since 2001.

The Governor says more announcements will be made in the coming days.