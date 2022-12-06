EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the distribution of over $10 million in funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) to support affordable housing in 16 counties.

HOME is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand the supply of decent and affordable housing for low and very low-income Pennsylvanians.

A total of $10,323,668 will be distributed throughout the counties. The funding will work to create new units, repair existing units and fund home repairs.

Locally, the following received HOME funding:

Lawrence County

$650,000 to the City of New Castle for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.

$500,000 to Shenango Township for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.

Mercer County

$500,000 to the City of Farrell for existing owner-occupied housing in partnership with Lawrence County Community Action Partnership.

HOME program funds can be used in a variety of ways to address critical housing needs, including market-oriented approaches that offer opportunities such as homeownership or rental activities to revitalize communities with new investment.