LIVE: Gov. Wolf visits Bradford County mass vaccination clinic

Pennsylvania

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Wolf is touring a mass vaccination clinic sponsored by Guthrie, to discuss how this facility is vaccinating citizens in rural northern Pennsylvania.

In addition, the governor will continue to discuss vaccine hesitancy and encourage all Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated help stop the virus and help save lives.

Governor Wolf is expected to speak around 11:15am. Reporter Julie Dunphy is there and will have all the latest details on the governor’s visit tonight on Eyewitness News.

