Live: Gov. Wolf urging legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in Pa.

Wolf said legalizing adult-use cannabis would bring in revenue to help the state's economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will be holding a press conference Thursday, urging the legislation to legalize recreational marijuana.

Wolf said legalizing adult-use cannabis would bring in revenue to help the state’s economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said legalization would create more outlets for restorative justice programs in Pennsylvania.

Last week, Wolf took to Twitter to announce his support for recreational marijuana in the state.

I'm calling on the legislature to legalize recreational marijuana, with the revenue going to:



🔹 Small business grant funding

🔹 Restorative justice programs



At the same time, we must pursue policies that restore justice for individuals convicted of marijuana-related offenses. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) August 25, 2020

In 2019, the medical marijuana program in Pennsylvania generated more than $275 million as an industry. This year, it’s looking at bigger numbers — a projected $500 million in sales.

The press conference will be streamed live from Harrisburg at 1:30 p.m.

You can watch the press conference in the video above.

More stories from WKBN.com: